BRIEF-CSRA Inc entered into a first amendment to credit agreement to credit agreement

Nov 30 Csra Inc
* CSRA Inc says on November 30, co entered into a first
amendment to credit agreement to credit agreement, dated as of
November 27, 2015 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, maturities of term loans and
revolving facility under credit agreement extended by one year -
SEC filing
* CSRA Inc says credit facilities, as amended provide
reduction of $230 million in unpaid principal balance of term
loan B facility to a total of $466.3 million
* CSRA Inc says credit facilities, as amended also provides
increase in unpaid principal balance of tranche A2 facility by
$234.4 million to a total of $1.63 billion
