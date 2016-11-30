BRIEF-American Tower Corp entered into three separate amendment agreements

Nov 30 American Tower Corp
* American Tower Corp says entered into three separate
amendment agreements
* American Tower Corp says amendment for multi-currency
senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in June
2013 - SEC filing
* American Tower says co entered into amendment for senior
unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in Jan 2012,
amended, restated in Sept 2014
* American Tower Corp says amendment for unsecured term loan
entered into in October 2013
* American Tower Corp says amendments to 2014 credit
facility extends maturity dates to January 31, 2022 and January
31, 2022 - SEC filing
* American Tower Corp says amendments to 2013 credit
facility among other things extend maturity date by one year to
June 28, 2020 - SEC filing
