版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 12月 1日 星期四 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore updates on some completes disposals

Dec 1 Glencore Plc :

* Disposals programme completions

* Has today completed sales of its Grail business for AUD1.14 billion to Genesee & Wyoming Australia

* Completed sale of stakes totalling 49.99 pct in Glencore Agriculture to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment for $3.124 billion in aggregate

* Sale of an economic interest in Ernest Henry Copper-Gold operation to Evolution Mining Limited completed at beginning of November, with Glencore then receiving AUD880 million

* Total proceeds from transactions referred to above, all of which have been received, are $4.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐