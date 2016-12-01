BRIEF-Kura Oncology presents preclinical data on cancer drug

Dec 1 Kura Oncology Inc:
* Kura Oncology -presented preclinical data highlighting
identification, characterization of ko-947, its development
candidate targeting erk1/2 kinases
* Kura Oncology - anticipate nominating development
candidate for menin-MLL program by 2016 end, initiating phase 1
clinical trial for ko-947 in h1 2017
* Kura Oncology - results from screening large panel of pdx
models show that ko-947 induces tumor regressions in braf or ras
mutated tumor models
* Kura Oncology - data suggest drug properties of ko-947 may
allow Kura to maximize therapeutic window with flexible
administration routes and schedules
