BRIEF-Aradigm announces top-line results from two phase 3 studies evaluating Pulmaquin

* Aradigm announces top-line results from two phase 3
studies evaluating pulmaquin for the chronic treatment of
non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients with lung infections
with pseudomonas aeruginosa
* Orbit-3 and orbit-4 pivotal trials were identical in
design except for a pharmacokinetics sub-study that was
conducted in one of trials
* Both studies demonstrated a statistically significant
reduction in P. Aeruginosa density at day 28, end of first
on-treatment period
* In orbit-4 median time to first mild, moderate or severe
pe was 230 days in pulmaquin treatment group as compared to 163
days in placebo group
* Received final statistical analysis report from two year
inhalation carcinogenicity study in rats with pulmaquin
* Increase in median time to first pe was statistically
significant (P=0.0462) using non-stratified log-rank analysis in
orbit-4
* In orbit-3, increase in median time to first pe was
similar to orbit-4 but was not statistically significant using
non-stratified log-rank analysis
* Pulmaquin was safe and well tolerated in both studies
* Report from 2 year inhalation carcinogenicity study in
rats showed there were no differences in rate of observed tumors
between pulmaquin, control groups
* There were 8 deaths in orbit-3, 6 deaths in orbit-4; none
of deaths was related to pulmaquin or placebo
