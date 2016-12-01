BRIEF-Marriott says negative impact to Q4 contract sales from Hurricane Matthew is $7 mln-$8 mln

Dec 1 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide says estimates that negative
impact to contract sales in Q4 as a result of Hurricane Matthew
was about $7 million to $8 million
* Says currently, all of co's sales centers that were
impacted by Hurricane Matthew are fully operational
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - reiterating its
contract sales growth guidance of mid-teens for Q4
* Company expects to mitigate a portion of negative impact
to net income from lost contract sales
