BRIEF-Meyer Burger publishes final terms of planned capital increase

Dec 2 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Publishes final terms of planned capital increase
* To increase share capital through issuance of 456,851,800
new registered shares from previously 4,568,518.00 Swiss francs
to 27,411,108.00 Swiss francs ($27.16 million)
* New registered shares will be offered to existing
shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology at an offer price of
0.36 francs per registered share
* Completion of capital increase is subject to condition
that gross proceeds will amount to at least 160 million francs
* For each registered share held existing shareholders will
receive five subscription rights
* Announces signing of extension of existing bank credit
facilities
($1 = 1.0093 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)