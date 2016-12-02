BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln models

Dec 2 Ford Motor Co -
* Ford says issuing a safety recall for approximately
650,000 2013-16 Ford fusion, 2015-16 Ford mondeo and 2013-15
Lincoln MKZ vehicles
* Ford says recalling vehicles to insulate front driver and
passenger seat belt anchor pretensioners to prevent cable
separation in a crash
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated
with safety recall for certain 2017 ford fusion vehicles
* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 27 2017 ford
fusion vehicles to replace the second-row left-rear seat back
frame
* Affected vehicles under recall for certain 2017 ford
fusion vehicles, include vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly
Plant, Sept. 27 - 28
* Is aware of two accidents and two injuries associated with
recall of about 650,000 Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln MKZ vehicles
Source text: [ford.to/2gHOQNM]
