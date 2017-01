BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi suspends concentrate shipments

Dec 2 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* Turquoise Hill Resources announces Oyu Tolgoi suspends concentrate shipments due to border crossing matters

* Turquoise Hill Resources - Oyu Tolgoi suspended concentrate shipments to Chinese border following a new requirement at Chinese-Mongolian border

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new requirement at Chinese-Mongolian border to utilize one joint coal and concentrate crossing route

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi is seeking to clarify requirements with relevant authorities in Mongolia and China

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - at present, it is not clear potential duration of shipment suspension