BRIEF-EMA says patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C may be at risk of hepatitis B re-activation

Dec 2 European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* Patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for
hepatitis C may be at risk of hepatitis B re-activation
* Has recommended that, before starting treatment, all hep-c
patients be screened for hepatitis B virus
* Cases of return of previously inactive hep B infection
have been reported in patients on direct-acting antivirals who
were infected with hep B & C
* Although frequency of hep B re-activation appears low, EMA
recommends warning be included in prescribing information for
the medicines
* Reviewed data on liver cancer in patients on direct-acting
antivirals & concluded further studies are needed before firm
conclusions can be drawn
