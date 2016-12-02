版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 2日 星期五 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-EMA says patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C may be at risk of hepatitis B re-activation

Dec 2 European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* Patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C may be at risk of hepatitis B re-activation

* Has recommended that, before starting treatment, all hep-c patients be screened for hepatitis B virus

* Cases of return of previously inactive hep B infection have been reported in patients on direct-acting antivirals who were infected with hep B & C

* Although frequency of hep B re-activation appears low, EMA recommends warning be included in prescribing information for the medicines

* Reviewed data on liver cancer in patients on direct-acting antivirals & concluded further studies are needed before firm conclusions can be drawn Source text (bit.ly/2gQ2MWE)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐