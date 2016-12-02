BRIEF-U.S. appeals court voids $340 mln antitrust verdict against Becton Dickinson

Dec 2 Becton Dickinson And Co
* U.S. appeals court overturns retractable technologies'
$340 million verdict against becton dickinson in antitrust case
over syringes--court ruling
* 5th u.s. circuit court of appeals calls the claim that
becton tried to monopolize u.s. safety syringe market 'infirm as
a matter of law'
* Appeals court says "patent infringement, which operates to
increase competition, is not anticompetitive conduct"
* Appeals court says allegation that becton tainted market
for retractable syringes while quietly plotting to sell its own
"unsupported and incoherent"
* Appeals court upholds jury finding that becton is liable
for false advertising, but orders that damages be recalculated
Further company coverage: