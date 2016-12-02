BRIEF-Terraform Global Operating launches amended, restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

Dec 2 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global Operating, launches amended and restated
consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Terraform Global Inc -Terraform Global Operating LLC
launched amended and restated solicitation of consents from
holders of 9.75% senior notes due 2022
* Terraform Global Inc Says consent solicitation amends and
restates terms of solicitation of consents of holders of notes
by Terraform Global
* Terraform Global-amended, restated solicitation of
consents to obtain waivers relating to certain reporting
covenants under indenture dated August 5, 2015
* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 6, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: