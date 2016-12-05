BRIEF-eXtract says Boteti to end mining contract with Eqstra Botswana

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 eXtract Group Limited
* JSE: Exg - Boteti Project Update
* Boteti has advised Eqstra Botswana of its intention to terminate opencast mining contract and to cease mining operations on 13 Dec
* Boteti further intends to withhold payment due to Eqstra Botswana for work performed in october and november
* Decision to withhold payments as a result of irreconcilable differences with regards to volumes mined
* Company categorically denies and refutes any allegations of improper conduct relating to performance of its contractual obligations
* Made all reasonable efforts to resolve issue in order to progress partnership in a mutually beneficial way
* Eqstra Botswana will seek to recoup its damages, in terms of contract, which was to endure to December 2020
* Discussions are ongoing to minimise job losses in Botswana
* Contract value for Eqstra Botswana is approximately r500 million per annum of revenue and contributed r8.5 million profit after taxation per annum
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.