BRIEF-Murray Goulburn Co-operative and Mead Johnson Nutrition terminate framework agreement

Dec 5 Mg Unit Trust :

* Update on Mead Johnson Nutrition partnership

* Mead Johnson Nutrition and MG have mutually agreed that they intend to terminate March 2016 framework agreement

* Termination agreement pursuant to which parties were negotiating a strategic supply alliance for supply of nutritional products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

