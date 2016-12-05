版本:
BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets EIR for research and development centre in Chennai

Dec 5 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Says Strides Shasun receives establishment inspection report from US FDA for its research and development centre in Chennai

* Says laboratory continues to be USFDA approved Source text: bit.ly/2fYuraT Further company coverage:

