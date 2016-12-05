版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs launches skin disorder treatment in U.S.

Dec 5 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Says launch of nystatin and triamcinolone acetonide cream, USP in U.S. Market Source text: bit.ly/2fYwRWZ Further company coverage:

