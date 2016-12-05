BRIEF-MOESK 9-month profit for period down at RUB 2.63 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 MOESK :
* 9-month profit for period 2.63 billion roubles ($41.15 million) versus 8.59 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month revenue 100.61 billion roubles versus 93.50 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month EBITDA of 24.53 billion roubles versus 29.87 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gFSES6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.