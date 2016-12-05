版本:
BRIEF-MOESK 9-month profit for period down at RUB 2.63 billion

Dec 5 MOESK :

* 9-month profit for period 2.63 billion roubles ($41.15 million) versus 8.59 billion roubles year ago

* 9-month revenue 100.61 billion roubles versus 93.50 billion roubles year ago

* 9-month EBITDA of 24.53 billion roubles versus 29.87 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gFSES6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

