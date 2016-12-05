版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Oculus Innovative Sciences announces corporate name change to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dec 5 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc :

* Oculus Innovative Sciences announces corporate name change to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc

* Company's ticker symbol listed on NASDAQ will change from OCLS to SNOA, effective December 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

