BRIEF-Bombardier to supply 52 additional commuter trains to STIF and SNCF

Dec 5 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier to supply 52 additional commuter trains to STIF and SNCF

* Bombardier transportation - first trains of the order will be delivered in early 2018

* Bombardier transportation - order valued at approximately 348 million euro ($370 million)

* Bombardier transportation - order is a call off from a contract signed in 2006 with SNCF for a maximum of 372 trains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

