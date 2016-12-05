版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-New Oriental responds to recent media reports

Dec 5 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New Oriental Education & Technology says it "does not condone kinds of behavior described in media reports"

