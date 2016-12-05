版本:
BRIEF-Banc of California board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.13/shr on its outstanding common stock

Dec 5 Banc Of California Inc :

* Banc of California Inc - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on its outstanding common stock

* Banc of California Inc - new dividend is an increase of $0.01 from previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

