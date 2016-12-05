版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Redwood says intention to maintain dividend at $0.28/shr per quarter in 2017

Dec 5 Redwood Trust Inc :

* Redwood announces intention to maintain dividend at $0.28 per share per quarter in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

