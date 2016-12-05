版本:
BRIEF-Cesca submits IDE supplement for CLI pivotal trial

Dec 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca submits IDE supplement for CLI pivotal trial

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Company expects FDA to submit its response to IDE supplement within 30 days from submission

* Cesca Therapeutics - Revised phase III trial design will focus on difference in AFS measured over 12 months between treatment arm, a sham control arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

