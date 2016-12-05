BRIEF-American Hotel REIT announces renewal of 6 rail crew lodging contracts to 2022

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces renewal of six long-term rail crew lodging contracts to 2022
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT - Renewal of six rail crew lodging with its largest railway customer for a term of six years, effective Dec. 1, 2016
* American Hotel Income Properties - Contract renewal increases weighted average remaining term of rail crew lodging agreements by 18 percent from 3.9 years to 4.6 years
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.