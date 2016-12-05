BRIEF-Cosi files notice of winning bidder stating Limab is winning bidder

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Cosi Inc :
* Cosi - on Nov 29 co filed notice of winning bidder stating Limab LLC is winning bidder approved by bankruptcy court on Oct 24 as subsequently amended
* Cosi- co, Limab also filed with bankruptcy court asset purchase agreement dated as of Oct 18, as amended -SEC filing
* Cosi- If approved, Limab, co agreed Limab will acquire substantially all of assets of co, units through chapter 11 plan of reorganization
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.