版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Flushing Financial says Flushing Bank realizes $12.3 mln pre-tax gain

Dec 5 Flushing Financial Corp :

* Flushing Financial says announced that on Nov 30, Flushing Bank realized a $12.3 million pre-tax gain on sale of certain real property Source text: (bit.ly/2h5skOe) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐