BRIEF-Security National Financial says U.S. court enters judgement in favor of units

Dec 5 Security National Financial Corp :

* Security National Financial-on Nov 29, judge of U.S. court entered judgment in favor of co's unit against Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB, Aurora Loan Services

* Security National Financial Corp- amount of judgment is $3.89 million principal, plus interest in principal amount of 9% per annum- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2g1Qg4h) Further company coverage:

