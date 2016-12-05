版本:
BRIEF-Airgain sees offering of 2.25 mln shares of its common stock

Dec 5 Airgain Inc :

* Sees offering of 2.25 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing

* Says co is offering 1.25 million shares, while selling stockholders are offering 1 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2g1TXak) Further company coverage:

