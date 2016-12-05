BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $80 mln non-core asset sale

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix announces $80 million non-core asset sale
* Bellatrix exploration ltd - $80 million purchase price will be payable $65 million in cash and $15 million in a vendor take back loan
* Bellatrix exploration-under terms of loan,minimum 50% net operating income from assets sold to be earmarked for principal repayment on quarterly basis
* Bellatrix exploration ltd - vendor take back loan will have a 2 year maturity date, and no prepayment penalties
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.