BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $80 mln non-core asset sale

Dec 5 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces $80 million non-core asset sale

* Bellatrix exploration ltd - $80 million purchase price will be payable $65 million in cash and $15 million in a vendor take back loan

* Bellatrix exploration-under terms of loan,minimum 50% net operating income from assets sold to be earmarked for principal repayment on quarterly basis

* Bellatrix exploration ltd - vendor take back loan will have a 2 year maturity date, and no prepayment penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: