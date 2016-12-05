版本:
BRIEF-Tyson Foods has launched a venture capital fund

Dec 5 Tyson Foods Inc -

* Has launched a venture capital fund

* Tyson will make available $150 million to fund which has been named Tyson New Ventures LLC

* Tyson new ventures will be based in Chicago and led by Mary Kay James, who has been named vice president and general manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

