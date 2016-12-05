版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Evogen and UCB announce collaboration for EvoScore Start

Dec 5 UCB SA :

* Evogen and UCB announce collaboration for further development of EvoScore START for improved diagnosis of epilepsy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

