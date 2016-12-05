BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings to add three new aircraft to its fleet

Dec 5 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - will add three new aircraft to its fleet with purchase of one A330-200 and lease of two additional A321Neos

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - newly ordered planes will enable Hawaiian to early retire its fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft by end of 2018

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - additional A330 aircraft will bring Hawaiian's total fleet of A330s to 24 by Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: