BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings to add three new aircraft to its fleet

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - will add three new aircraft to its fleet with purchase of one A330-200 and lease of two additional A321Neos
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - newly ordered planes will enable Hawaiian to early retire its fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft by end of 2018
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - additional A330 aircraft will bring Hawaiian's total fleet of A330s to 24 by Q4 of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.