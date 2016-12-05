版本:
BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics' study for ztlido meets primary endpoint

Dec 5 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc :

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - study for lead investigational product, ztlido has met a primary endpoint

* Sorrento subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals announces key endpoints met in pivotal bioequivalence clinical study for its lead product, ztlido

* Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc - full data will be resubmitted to FDA as part of 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

