BRIEF-Hudson Technologies sees Q4 2016 total loss per share between $0.04 and $0.05

Dec 5 Hudson Technologies Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 total loss per share, excluding impact of Monday's announced stock offering, between $0.04 and $0.05

* Hudson Technologies says sees revenues for Q4 between $6.8 million - $7.5 million; continues to see further price increases for R-22 refrigerant in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

