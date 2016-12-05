版本:
BRIEF-Unions and Tata Steel may be close to a deal to safeguard 4,500 jobs at Port Talbot steelworks in Wales - Sky News, citing sources

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Unions and Tata Steel may be close to a deal to safeguard 4,500 jobs at Port Talbot steelworks in Wales - Sky News, citing sources

