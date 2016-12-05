版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces initiation of myxoid/round cell liposarcoma study

Dec 5 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune announces initiation of myxoid/round cell liposarcoma study

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- patient screening is underway, results from study in up to 15 patients will inform a potential future registration trial

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics - initiation of screening in study meets milestone set forth in co's strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

