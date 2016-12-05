BRIEF-Kalobios to have FDA meeting for using benznidazole to treat Chagas disease

Dec 5 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - "expect to have an FDA meeting to confirm regulatory pathway for benznidazole in treatment of Chagas disease"

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - to continue enrolling patients in company's ongoing phase 1 study of lenzilumab for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - to explore partnering other proprietary monoclonal antibodies (MABS), such as ifabotuzumab

* Says work on benznidazole program has accelerated since co acquired rights in June 2016