BRIEF-Ariad presents more data on brigatinib in lung cancer patients at conference

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ariad presents updated brigatinib data with 18.4 months median intracranial progression free survival (PFS) in ALK+ NSCLC patients with CNS metastases at the world conference on lung cancer
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - initiated phase 3 alta 1l trial to assess efficacy and safety of brigatinib in comparison to Crizotinib
* Ariad Pharma - data showed in patients with measurable brain metastases, confirmed intracranial objective response rate was 53 percent in phase 1/2 trial
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - data showed confirmed intracranial ORR was 67 percent in arm b in alta trial
* Ariad pharmaceuticals inc - median intracranial progression-free survival (PFS) in alta arm b was 18.4 months
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.