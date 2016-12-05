版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Power files 10-k for year ending Dec 31, 2015

Dec 5 Terraform Power Inc

* Files 10-k for year ending Dec 31, 2015

* Accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

