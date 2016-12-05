版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-BTIG LLC says to get strategic investment from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Dec 5 Blackstone Group Lp

* BTIG llc says it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

* BTIG llc - financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed

* BTIG llc - post investment, BTIG and its affiliates in Europe, Asia And Australia will continue to operate as fully independent entities Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2h5C0IQ) Further company coverage:

