BRIEF-BTIG LLC says to get strategic investment from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Dec 5 Blackstone Group Lp

* BTIG llc says it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

* BTIG llc - financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed

* BTIG llc - post investment, BTIG and its affiliates in Europe, Asia And Australia will continue to operate as fully independent entities