BRIEF-IGT signs new contract with Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

Dec 5 International Game Technology Plc

* IGT signs new contract with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission to supply a new central gaming system and terminal applications, and internet website, following competitive procurement

* International Game Technology - as per contract, co will provide project management, system integration for lottery's gaming system conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

