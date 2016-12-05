版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Irving oil announces expansion of its terminal network in Nova Scotia

Dec 5 Irving Oil:

* Irving Oil announces expansion of its terminal network in Nova Scotia

* Irving Oil - to acquire four inland storage facilities in Nova Scotia from Valero Energy Inc

* Irving Oil - the storage facilities represent a combined capacity of nearly 21,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel and home heating oils Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐