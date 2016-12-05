版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sunesis presents results from completed Phase 1A healthy volunteer study

Dec 5 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of results from completed Phase 1A healthy volunteer study evaluating oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor SNS-062 at ASH annual meeting

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - "preparing an ind filing for this year as we work closely with our identified clinical sites for this study"

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to begin dosing patients within first half of 2017

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - none of AEs, laboratory abnormalities, or ECG or telemetry findings were considered clinically meaningful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

