BRIEF-Sunesis presents results from completed Phase 1A healthy volunteer study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of results from completed Phase 1A healthy volunteer study evaluating oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor SNS-062 at ASH annual meeting
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - "preparing an ind filing for this year as we work closely with our identified clinical sites for this study"
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to begin dosing patients within first half of 2017
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - none of AEs, laboratory abnormalities, or ECG or telemetry findings were considered clinically meaningful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.