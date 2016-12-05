版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Versar enters into a sixth forbearance agreement

Dec 5 Versar Inc

* Versar Inc - Entered into a sixth forbearance agreement - sec filing

* Versar Inc - Retains ability to borrow under credit facility subject to a cap of $13.0 million, provided all terms, conditions for borrowings are satisfied Source: (bit.ly/2g27kHe) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐