公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-CytomX says Bristol-Myers will pay company $15 mln

Dec 5 Cytomx Therapeutics Inc :

* CytomX announces fourth target selection by Bristol-Myers Squibb under strategic oncology collaboration

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay CytomX $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

