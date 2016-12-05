版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cerecor trial did not meet its primary objective in nicotine withdrawal

Dec 5 Cerecor Inc :

* Trial did not meet its primary objective in nicotine withdrawal

* Cerecor announces top-line results from CERC-501 Phase 2 study for nicotine withdrawal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐