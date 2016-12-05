BRIEF-Zogenix announces new data for ZX008 in treatment of seizures

Dec 5 Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix announces new efficacy and safety data for zx008 in treatment of seizures in lennox gastaut syndrome & dravet syndrome

* Zogenix-New data shows effectiveness, cardiovascular-related safety for patients treated with zx008 as adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with lgs

* Zogenix inc - new data showed continued effectiveness, safety for on-going open-label patients with dravet syndrome in patients treated with zx008

* Zogenix inc - treatment with low-dose fenfluramine continues to be generally well-tolerated

* Zogenix inc - zogenix's phase 3 program for dravet syndrome continues to enroll patients in u.s. And internationally

* Zogenix inc - expects availability of phase 3 top-line data in dravet syndrome in q2 of 2017

* Zogenix inc - potential regulatory submissions for approval for zx008 to occur by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: