BRIEF-Zogenix announces new data for ZX008 in treatment of seizures

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Zogenix Inc
* Zogenix announces new efficacy and safety data for zx008 in treatment of seizures in lennox gastaut syndrome & dravet syndrome
* Zogenix-New data shows effectiveness, cardiovascular-related safety for patients treated with zx008 as adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with lgs
* Zogenix inc - new data showed continued effectiveness, safety for on-going open-label patients with dravet syndrome in patients treated with zx008
* Zogenix inc - treatment with low-dose fenfluramine continues to be generally well-tolerated
* Zogenix inc - zogenix's phase 3 program for dravet syndrome continues to enroll patients in u.s. And internationally
* Zogenix inc - expects availability of phase 3 top-line data in dravet syndrome in q2 of 2017
* Zogenix inc - potential regulatory submissions for approval for zx008 to occur by year-end 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.