2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Curis files for resale of up to 10.2 mln shares by selling stockholder

Dec 5 Curis Inc :

* Files for resale of up to 10.2 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2gt4YSP) Further company coverage:

