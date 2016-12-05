BRIEF-Novozymes, Monsanto launches jointly developed seed coating

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Novozymes
* Says BioAg alliance launches new yield-boosting microbial seed coating
* Says it is the first product jointly developed by Monsanto and Novozymes
* "We believe it could be applied to more than 90 million acres by 2025 and become one of the biggest biological products in the ag industry," says Colin Bletsky, Novozymes' Vice President for BioAg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.