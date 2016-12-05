版本:
BRIEF-Novozymes, Monsanto launches jointly developed seed coating

Dec 5 Novozymes

* Says BioAg alliance launches new yield-boosting microbial seed coating

* Says it is the first product jointly developed by Monsanto and Novozymes

* "We believe it could be applied to more than 90 million acres by 2025 and become one of the biggest biological products in the ag industry," says Colin Bletsky, Novozymes' Vice President for BioAg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

