公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Prologis says Nippon Prologis REIT to issue new investment units

Dec 5 Prologis Inc -

* Says Nippon Prologis REIT Inc will issue new investment units

* Says will retain its 15-percent ownership interest in Nippon Prologis REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

